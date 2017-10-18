Why Life Begins Once You Get Outside Of Your Comfort Zone

There was once a time that I would only do what I knew was comfortable for me. Stuck in a continuous cycle of repetitive choices, I knew what was safe when it came to making decisions. I knew what wouldn’t scare me too much, what would keep me glued to the floor of where I already am, and what would shape me into becoming someone who would consistently continue to do what I already knew worked for my life. However, little did I realize at the time that this is not the right path for me.

After living the same type of life for so long, I decided that there was more for me. Although it was uncomfortable at first, I pushed myself to get involved in things that I wouldn’t normally, I decided to open up and talk to other people that I didn’t think I would have the confidence to show my face to, and I started to share more about myself with others that already knew me. By doing these things that I found uncomfortable at first, I pushed myself to become comfortable which only made me strive to want to find more parts of life to open myself up to.

There was a quote that I came across on a pen in chapters that took my attention, and although I wouldn’t normally pay $10 for a pen, I did for this particular one. The quote was one from Neale Donald Walsch, and it said: “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” Reading the quote is what made me realize that I was stuck in a life that wasn’t truly mine. I was bound by chains that made me afraid to experience life, so I bought the pen and I still have it as a reminder to myself to go beyond my limits.

AS PEOPLE WE BECOME AFRAID OF WHAT WE DON’T KNOW.

Being stuck in a repetitive life is not the proper way to live it. The saying “you only live once” holds a lot of truth. You only get to be here once, so make the most of it. Push yourself to do something you wouldn’t normally do, and go beyond your comfort zonebecause that is where life truly does begin. You will become amazed at what you have checked off of your bucket list, and you will find out new things about yourself as a person by experiencing parts of life that you haven’t before.

It is so important to make the most out of the short time that you have on this planet, and the best way to do that is to break away from your repetitive, safe life and start to do things you would never have believed you were capable of.

There are a few ways you can begin to push past your comfort zone. First, make a bucket list. It sounds simple enough, and it is that simple! All you need to do is write down a list of things that you want to do or accomplish in your lifetime, but make sure you do them, or at least some of them. Maybe you want to try a pole dancing class, travel to Europe, or go skydiving, no matter what it is, do it! A bucket list isn’t useful unless you are actually going to try and achieve it.

Secondly, if you want, ask someone to tag along. If you have a friend or significant other who is also interested in experiencing more of their life then you can join forces and work together. That way, you can push each other to actually go out and experience.

Finally, treat yourself. Make yourself a promise that if you check something off your bucket list then you will do something nice for yourself. Maybe you have always been interested in bungee jumping, but have been too afraid. Put it on the bucket list and promise yourself a shopping trip or anything else you might like to bribe yourself into doing it.

Life is about filling it up with as many experiences as possible, so don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity to better yourself or learn something valuable. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone, so find your comfort zone and demolish it.