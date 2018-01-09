Why Not Oprah?

My advice: stop your people from talking about it, quit your job at "60 Minutes," sell your Weight Watchers stock (and anything else that might be problematic), devote the rest of this year to hitting the road for Democratic congressional candidates (thus owning the coming blue wave that you could turn into a tsunami).
And most of all, never even say Trump's name. Not once. Do not take his bait.
Worth remembering: she probably got Obama elected.
