Why You Don't Want to Miss Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, PLUS 10 Must-See Details

Downton Abbey fans may have to wait and see if a TV movie or feature film is in the works, but starting Saturday, November 18th they can go behind-the-scenes of the beloved drama at Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, open through January 31, 2018 in New York. The exhibit will then travel the U.S. with stops in several cities.

Featuring thousands of details, including sets, costumes and props from the award-winning show, the exhibit is divided into eight themed sections across three floors. The impressive audio-visual displays allow the house staff to be your tour guides, explaining various features and guiding you along the way, starting with a welcome video by Carson (Jim Carter). Guests will also get to watch some of the most beloved scenes from the six-season series throughout the tour, including both celebratory (Lady Mary’s weddings) and tragic (Matthew’s death) moments.

The tour starts “downstairs” with a look at the costumes worn by the servants including Anna, the housemaid, Carson, the butler, and Mrs. Pattmore, the cook. You’ll view the kitchen set, Mr. Carson’s pantry and the servant’s dining room, including the bell board. Each set is stocked with original props the cast actually used.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Sophie McShera (Daisy) and Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Pattmore) pose with their costumes on the kitchen set at the exhibit.

After taking an interactive quiz to find out which type of servant you would be best for – apparently I should apply for a housemaid position – you’ll take an escalator to the second floor where you’re surrounded by three floor-to-ceiling video screens with highlights from the series. Then you’ll walk past a collection of the family’s costumes and accessories, and enter the Crawley dining room, perfectly set of course. Carson’s tips for table manners are played, and they’re super-helpful as you think about setting your holiday table.

You’ll pass Lady Mary’s bedroom, complete with Matthew’s photo on her vanity, on your way to a characters section, with in-depth bios on all the Crawleys and the downstairs staff. This encyclopedic look at the cast includes historical references and props you barely get to glance on screen. (It was exciting to read Reggie Swire’s letter to Matthew on how he was naming him as his heir even though he broke Lavinia’s heart.)

Costume Designer, and Emmy nominee, Anna Robbins curated the 50+ costumes on display, and on the third floor you’ll get to view a wide range of day and evening costumes, including wedding dresses, riding clothes and the white dress Lady Rose (Lily James) wore when she was presented to the King and Queen. The accessories accompanying the fashions include 26 hats, over a dozen pieces of day and evening jewels and gloves.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition A selection of the 1920s-inspired costumes from Downton Abbey, featuring looks worn by Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) and Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith).

Before you leave you’ll see the gong, and possibly ring it, before watching a final “thank you and good-bye” video featuring the Earl and Countess of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern), Carson and Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan).

And don’t worry; you won’t miss the gift shop! Stocked with a wide range of Downton Abbey themed tees, mugs, totes, books and Christmas ornaments, you’ll be able to find something for every fan of the show. For those who love Mrs. Pattmore and Daisy, there are baking accessories and kitchen knick-knacks. Magnets, mugs and shirts feature classic sayings, such as “What is a weekend?”, and you’ll also find plenty of books on manners, style and Downton Abbey.

You’ll also find Downton Abbey tea, but for the full Downton experience, take a walk a few blocks east to The Plaza on 58th and 5th, and enjoy a cup of the Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Tea with The Palm Court’s Afternoon Tea service. Or after 5pm, enjoy one of three themed-cocktails: The Earl of Grantham (Early Grey tea with Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur), The Dowager Countess (crème de violette and St. Germain), and The Branson (hot apple vanilla tea, mulling spice infused Hennessy VSOP and Allspice dram liqueur). Guests will also enjoy a complimentary Downton Abbey inspired shortbread cookies.

When walking through The Exhibition, be sure not to miss these Downton artifacts:

1. Check out the details in Carson’s Pantry, including a vintage decanter, books and papers. Apparently, according to our tour guide, no one could figure out exactly how to use it.

2. The Bell Board on display in the Servants’ Hall is the actual one that was used in the series. Do you remember which room rang in the show opener?

3. Look at the antique cooking supplies on the Kitchen set. Can you imagine using some of those instruments today?

4. When looking at the servants’ uniforms, do you think you can tell which looks are to be worn during the day, and which are worn in the evening?

5. Don’t forget to take a close look at the chain and items Mrs. Hughes always wears on her waist. It’s called a chatelaine, and traditionally holds a few household items. Find out what’s on hers!

6. Read some of the letters that were used as props in the show, and receipts from the time period. The detailing is very impressive.

7. Learn about the time periods featured in the show, including the post-Edwardian, World War I, and the Roaring ‘20s through audio and visual features that explain the politics and culture at the time.

8. Get up close and personal with the set of Lady Mary’s bedroom where you can view the intimate details of her belongings including her nightgown, undergarments and hairbrush, which was actually used by Anna to brush Lady Mary’s hair.

9. When you get to the four wedding dresses on display, do you remember which one Laura Carmichael wore when Lady Edith was left at the altar?

10. The dining room table is set for dinner. Do you know how many courses will be served based on the cutlery? Listen to Carson’s protocol tips because he can help you brush up on your table manners.