LIFE
09/17/2018 04:45 pm ET

19 Plausible Reasons Your Text Was Ignored, According To Twitter

“I thought I’d replied in my head and went to sleep.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
headshot
By Kelsey Borresen

For better or worse (probably worse), texting has become one of our primary modes of communication. So, naturally, a few of the thousands and thousands of messages we exchange are bound to, um, slip through the cracks.

Over the weekend, the hashtag “#WhyIMissedYourText” was trending and Twitter came through to offer some explanations. Responses ranged from the plausible (“I was watching Netflix”) to the snarky (“My cell phone plan has a limit. You’re the limit.”) to the random yet amusing (“Taking the day off work to commemorate Take a Weasel to Brunch Day”) and everything in between.

Below, we’ve gathered 19 of the best responses. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Married Life
headshot
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Technology Texting
19 Plausible Reasons Your Text Was Ignored, According To Twitter
CONVERSATIONS