19 Plausible Reasons Your Text Was Ignored, According To Twitter

For better or worse (probably worse), texting has become one of our primary modes of communication. So, naturally, a few of the thousands and thousands of messages we exchange are bound to, um, slip through the cracks.
Over the weekend, the hashtag “#WhyIMissedYourText” was trending and Twitter came through to offer some explanations. Responses ranged from the plausible (“I was watching Netflix”) to the snarky (“My cell phone plan has a limit. You’re the limit.”) to the random yet amusing (“Taking the day off work to commemorate Take a Weasel to Brunch Day”) and everything in between.
Below, we’ve gathered 19 of the best responses.
My cell phone plan has a limit. You're the limit. #WhyIMissedYourText— Johnsense af⚾👍😃😈☯😇 (@Johnsense38) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText— Solenna🍒 (@solenna_1) September 16, 2018
Busy not giving a damn pic.twitter.com/Dp1MAhQVIx
#WhyIMissedYourText You sent in an excel spreadsheet. pic.twitter.com/dJDfFo3Bq8— Kiara Hurst (@GuardedHeart2) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText— Dirtbox Murphy (@dirtboxmurphy) September 16, 2018
I thought I'd replied in my head and went to sleep.
#WhyIMissedYourText— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) September 16, 2018
Taking the day off work to commemorate Take a Weasel to Brunch Day pic.twitter.com/BlYRNeCAol
There’s this phenomenon called working.. #WhyIMissedYourText— Toya (@Solely_Toya) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText I "accidentally" blocked your number. pic.twitter.com/Q1Unt8IEwM— MeltLikeButta (@jwbutta) September 16, 2018
I was in the middle of showing one of my friends how poorly you spell. #WhyIMissedYourText— J P Emmitt (@jp_emmitt) September 17, 2018
You took too long to reply so imma do the same thing and I will ignore you or if the conversation gets to be one sided #WhyIMissedYourText pic.twitter.com/MiowRcwhkG— ~•🌸sweet like candy🌸•~ (@pinkvelvethobi) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText Because harvesting my belly button lint seemed a better use of my time than replying to you.— Cynical and Crusty AF (@Kevin_Saito) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText I was watching Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZNaePiPXAW— Elle Summers (@ElleBSummers) September 16, 2018
I gave you the wrong # #WhyIMissedYourText— Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText because your bubble is Green. I only like Blue 💙— Keshana Wiggins (@kishy82) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText— Bo (@bo_nrn) September 16, 2018
Because you texted THE WRONG NUMBER! pic.twitter.com/AAjpmJMJ16
I accidentally deleted it on purpose. #WhyIMissedYourText— Victoria Veruca Salt (@trumpanzeetamer) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText because every time I reply you call pic.twitter.com/NejtC0wXgx— Mikaela (@theyloveluv) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText i didn’t. I read it and didn’t feel like responding. pic.twitter.com/TCp19lceun— šof (@_misssof) September 16, 2018
#WhyIMissedYourText— Kiki (@nancyhilda1) September 16, 2018
Eating tacos is very messy
Maybe a short attention span. Hey look a squirrel!!!#WhyIMissedYourText pic.twitter.com/J1Wz7AmGXc— Dirtbox Murphy (@dirtboxmurphy) September 16, 2018