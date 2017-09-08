Widower Finds Pic Of Wife In Wedding Dress He Never Got To See Her Wear

That’s my wife.

In her wedding dress.

A wedding dress that I never got to see her in.

We were married at the courthouse a few days before her first surgery was scheduled to take place.

We rushed there. To become man and wife.

Not knowing if she would make it out of the surgery alive.

After the cancer came back and she was terminal, we decided to plan a real wedding.

She didn’t make it to that real wedding.

She died two weeks before it was scheduled to take place.

I have so many regrets.

Not getting to see her walk down the aisle is atop that list.

But, she got that dress. Her dream dress.

She loved that dress SO much.

While at hospice, she would talk to people about how great the wedding was going to be.

She wasn’t coherent enough to realize that she wasn’t going to make it to there.

Michelle died without me ever seeing her in that dream dress.

A week after she passed away I stumbled across this picture in her phone.

I lay motionless in bed, both happy and devastated.

Tears flowing down my cheeks as I laughed aloud at the memory of how giddy it made her.

My bride.

In her dress.

I want to live a long life.

I want to remarry and have grandkids.

I want to write and teach.

I want to spread my message to the world.

I want to tell them everything I have learned about love, loss, grief and healing.

But.

When it is my time, I am running up there.

No - I am sprinting up there!

To see her.