Wil Wheaton Wears 'Star Trek' Uniform To 'Star Wars' FOR REAL

Life gloriously imitated art Thursday when actor Wil Wheaton wore a “Star Trek” costume to a screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Wheaton portrayed Wesley Crusher on TV’s “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1987-1994), and has been playing himself on “The Big Bang Theory.” In a 2015 episode of the hit sitcom, he watched a “Star Wars” movie in “Star Trek” garb, attracting boos from the audience and an insult from one moviegoer. “Live long and suck it!” he yelled back in a memorable line.
He didn’t say how he was greeted inside Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater, but he had nothing but praise for “The Last Jedi” on Twitter. As for his choice of dress, Wheaton wrote: “I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what it means.”
One person had a perfect response to his stunt:
For the uninitiated, here’s the “Big Bang Theory” scene: