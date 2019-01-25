COMEDY
Someone Dubbed Wilbur Ross Onto Mr. Burns, And Now It All Makes Perfect Sense

The commerce secretary's tone-deaf comments about federal workers who are struggling due to the shutdown get a "Simpsons" makeover.
By Ed Mazza

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was slammed on Thursday for his tone-deaf comments about federal workers who are struggling due to the partial government shutdown.

Ross, who has a net worth of roughly $700 million, said on CNBC he didn’t understand why unpaid federal employees were showing up at food pantries when they could just get a loan instead. He also downplayed the economic effects of 800,000 unpaid workers as “not like it’s a gigantic number overall.” 

The comments seemed hopelessly out of touch for a government official, but made perfect sense coming from Mr. Burns, the wealthy villain from “The Simpsons.” 

So naturally, someone made the switch: 

Government Shutdown The Simpsons Wilbur Ross Mr. Burns
