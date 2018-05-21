There was no shortage of wild and daring looks on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift brought their style A-games. But when it came to really making a statement, influencers like Patrick Starr, dressed like a literal bloomed flower, and Chantel Jeffries, in a bold catsuit, really went for it. And, as always, recording artist Z LaLa delivered, with a wild, golden ensemble and a massive beehive hairdo.