STYLE & BEAUTY
05/21/2018 11:00 am ET

The Wildest Red Carpet Looks At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Once again, recording artist Z LaLa went big.
headshot
By Julia Brucculieri

There was no shortage of wild and daring looks on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday night. 

Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift brought their style A-games. But when it came to really making a statement, influencers like Patrick Starr, dressed like a literal bloomed flower, and Chantel Jeffries, in a bold catsuit, really went for it. And, as always, recording artist Z LaLa delivered, with a wild, golden ensemble and a massive beehive hairdo. 

Check out some of the night’s wildest and most daring looks: 

  • Frankie J. Grande
    The TV host's short suit is one few others could pull off. Paired with the sparkly shoes, it's a bold look, for sure.
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Patrick Starrr
    The influencer served up some serious flower power.
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Z LaLa
    Recording artist Z LaLa never fails to deliver on a wild red carpet outfit. This gold look was no exception.
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Riff Raff
    We can always count on rapper Riff Raff to wear something outside the box.
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • DJ Pauly D with The Ritas
    "Jersey Shore" star Pauly D's guests definitely stole the show in their wild ensembles.
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Cheryl James and DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa
    Rapper Cheryl James' (left) sheer black dress was bold, that's for sure.
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Ciara
    Singer Ciara's&nbsp;daring naked dress looks gorgeous on the star.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Chantel Jeffries
    Influencer Chantel Jeffries dared to bare in this revealing catsuit.
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Alyson Stoner
    No shirt? No problem, for dancer Alyson Stoner, who went with a modern "Purple Rain" vibe for the show.
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Bebe Rexha
    The singer's sleeves are definitely wild.
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Normani
    Singer Normani gave Angelia Jolie a run for her money with this sheer, ultrahigh-slit dress.
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato
    If there's one person who can pull of a full leopard print, it's Demi Lovato.&nbsp;
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Red Carpet Billboard Music Award Z La La
