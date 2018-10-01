'Will & Grace' Stars Share Their Preshow Rituals With Ellen DeGeneres

The stars of “Will & Grace” gave Ellen DeGeneres a sneak peek at their forthcoming season Monday, sharing a few tidbits from the set of the hit NBC series, as well as their preshow rituals.

Much of the early buzz on the “Will & Grace” revival’s second season, which debuts Oct. 4, has focused on the list of hotly anticipated guest stars, including Chelsea Handler, Adam Rippon and David Schwimmer. On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday, the series’ four principals ― Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally ― filled the host in on what their respective characters will be up to.

“Will & Grace” has never shied away from tackling politics and topical issues in the LGBTQ community, and this season will be no exception. For instance, Messing revealed that her character, Grace Adler, will be running for office, and Hayes’ Jack McFarland will be planning his wedding after getting engaged to boyfriend Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) last season.

Mullally then clued DeGeneres in on a ritual that she shares with her castmates before the taping of each episode.

“When they cast this show, they cast four humpers. And all we do is hump each other all day long,” she quipped as a short video of the foursome dancing on the set played. “It’s really sad. We’re really, like, grownup people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DeGeneres led the cast through a hilarious game of You Bet Your Work Wife.