Will Farrar Of WhatsUpInTheSky.com Has Cataloged Thousands Of Space Anomalies

Will Farrar is an Information Technology Director for a health company. He is also the founder of WhatsUpInTheSky.com on all social media and most importantly, YouTube. Will Farrar joined YouTube May 12, 2011 and since then his amazing anomaly videos have been viewed almost 10,000,000 times!!!

Will Farrar has become an official member of the United Family Of Anomaly Hunters(UFAH). Who’s sole mission is to discover and document evidence of past, present and maybe even current life in our solar system.

Many of the anomalies appear to be out of place objects based on the surrounding terrain. The anomalies in the video below almost appear to be remnants from a distant past. Notice the geometric shapes on the anomalies documented by Will Farrar.

Will Farrar properly and responsibly documented what appears to be water on the Martian surface in liquid form years before NASA made the official announcement that the liquid water does indeed exit. See video below.

Will Farrar has been a guest on The “Other Side Of Midnight” hosted by Richard Hoagland many times.

Will Farrar's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/WhatsUpInTheSky37

