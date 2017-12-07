Will Ferrell Breaks Into The Kardashian House For A Good Cause

OK, so Will Ferrell did not actually break into anyone’s house — but in this new video posted to Funny Or Die Wednesday, he pretends to.

In the video, Ferrell speaks to the camera about Cancer for College, a charity organization that raises money for cancer survivors to attend college. Ferrell is an executive board member and the celebrity spokesman of the organization, and has promised to match all donations before Dec. 31 up to $250,000.

When Kris and Kendall Jenner walk into frame, eyeing Ferrell suspiciously, it becomes clear that he isn’t supposed to be there.