12/07/2017 02:44 pm ET

Will Ferrell Breaks Into The Kardashian House For A Good Cause

"All right, let's get out of here!"
By Andy McDonald

OK, so Will Ferrell did not actually break into anyone’s house — but in this new video posted to Funny Or Die Wednesday, he pretends to.

In the video, Ferrell speaks to the camera about Cancer for College, a charity organization that raises money for cancer survivors to attend college. Ferrell is an executive board member and the celebrity spokesman of the organization, and has promised to match all donations before Dec. 31 up to $250,000.

When Kris and Kendall Jenner walk into frame, eyeing Ferrell suspiciously, it becomes clear that he isn’t supposed to be there. 

Check out the video above, and donate if you can.

HuffPost

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
