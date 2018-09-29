It’s like the Victorian “Step Brothers.”

The official trailer for “Holmes And Watson” came out Friday ― starring Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Dr. Watson ― and the (very) loose adaptation of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous characters seems also to be a parody of previous portrayals of Sherlock Holmes.

From Benedict Cumberbatch’s math-floating-in-mid-air investigative style to the ludicrous boxing matches of Robert Downey Jr., “Holmes And Watson” looks to be taking inspiration from a lot of different sources. Ralph Fiennes stars as Holmes’ archnemesis Professor Moriarity, and Hugh Laurie and Kelly Macdonald bring some acting chops to the table as Holmes’ brother and landlady, respectively.