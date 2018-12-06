Will Smith Opens Up About The 'Midlife Crisis' Moment That Broke Him

“It was a couple of years, honestly,” Willow continued. “Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt.”

On a previous episode of the Facebook series, Willow admitted that the song’s popularity ended up leaving her in a very bad place.

“And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music,” she said. “It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

