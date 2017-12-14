Will Smith's Comments On Roy Moore's Defeat Are Something Else

Will Smith talked up a storm on Wednesday.

During a press conference in Beverly Hills to promote his movie “Bright,” the actor veered into a near-messianic jag about Democrat Doug Jones’ defeat of Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s election for Senate, Indiewire reported.

“This is the purge, right?” Smith asked, per Indiewire. “This is the cleanse, this is what happens. This is the natural reaction to the amount of light that came into the world when Barack Obama was the president.”

Smith didn’t mention specifics, according to Indiewire, but the political turnabout was clearly on his mind. “We had to expect that [the pendulum] was going to go the other way,” he said. “As a cleanse — this is the darkness before the dawn.”

Smith talked of shifting into “the next age of humanity,” adding, “It’s the mess and the purge before that new, real light shows up.”