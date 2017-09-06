You ain’t never seen a cast like this.

The main actors for Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” have finally come together, and the result is one magical Facebook post.

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family…” Will Smith wrote on Wednesday. “Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on.”

Ever since stories surfaced in July that Disney was having trouble casting the Guy Ritchie-directed film, the movie has been the subject of criticism.

Shortly after those reports, Disney announced it had in fact found its Aladdin and Jasmine in Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. Will Smith was cast as Genie, and we later learned that Marwan Kenzari would take on the role of Jafar.

Still, the cloud of controversy wouldn’t leave.

Disney was reportedly criticized for casting Scott, who was born in London to a British father and a Gujarati Indian mother, to play a Middle Eastern princess. The movie is also including a new role by casting white actor Billy Magnussen, which isn’t sitting right with some.

Despite that, the cast is all smiles in their first photo from set together. Massoud also shared the pic Smith posted, adding, “Agrabah just got a lot hotter.”