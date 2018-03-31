Will Smith’s 'Date' With Sophia The AI Robot Ends Firmly In The Friend Zone

Movie actor Will Smith’s attempted (spoof) romantic rendezvous with Sophia the robot was not one to remember.

Smith was left entirely in the friend zone after trying out some of his best jokes and lines on the artificially intelligent humanoid, which has been developed by Hanson Robotics.

In a parody clip that Smith shared to YouTube on Thursday, he attempted to woo Sophia (an evolving robot who can reportedly display more than 60 facial expressions) on a “date” in the Cayman Islands.

But Sophia didn’t appear impressed with Smith, or his celebrity status.

“I’ve heard your songs. Not for me,” Sophia told him. “They show us ‘I, Robot’ just to make sure we don’t get any ideas.”

“You’re on my friends’ list now,” Sophia later added.

On Instagram, Smith wrote that Sophia “wasn’t feelin’ me… I guess based on my History with Robots.”

