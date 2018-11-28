Will Smith shared a sentimental moment with his 26-year-old son, Trey, on a trip to Abu Dhabi, and tried to maintain as he described it on Instagram.

The actor wrote in a post Tuesday of their years of struggle and Trey’s feelings of abandonment after his 1995 divorce from Trey’s mother, Sheree. “It is a wild blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!” the “I Am Legend” star wrote.

But that was just the start.

Smith explained in a video he and his son were visiting Abu Dhabi and attended Sunday’s Formula 1 race there.

Then Smith went straight for the heart in relaying a comment from Trey that a lot of fathers would probably love to hear:

“He just hit me with ... ‘You know what dad? I just realized you’re not just my dad’ and he paused and he said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend.’”

Smith teared up. “And I was like, whooo, yeah, man, prolly, prolly.”