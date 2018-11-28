Will Smith shared a sentimental moment with his 26-year-old son, Trey, on a trip to Abu Dhabi, and tried to maintain as he described it on Instagram.
The actor wrote in a post Tuesday of their years of struggle and Trey’s feelings of abandonment after his 1995 divorce from Trey’s mother, Sheree. “It is a wild blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!” the “I Am Legend” star wrote.
But that was just the start.
Smith explained in a video he and his son were visiting Abu Dhabi and attended Sunday’s Formula 1 race there.
Then Smith went straight for the heart in relaying a comment from Trey that a lot of fathers would probably love to hear:
“He just hit me with ... ‘You know what dad? I just realized you’re not just my dad’ and he paused and he said, ‘I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend.’”
Smith teared up. “And I was like, whooo, yeah, man, prolly, prolly.”
Smith, of course, isn’t the only member of his family to share personal details. His wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he has two children, has made another career of it on her Facebook show “Red Table Talk.”