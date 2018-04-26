William H. Macy Has Ultimate Dad Moment Dancing With His Daughter Before Prom

If this doesn’t give you all the feels, nothing will.
Check out the photo below of “Shameless” actor William H. Macy dancing with his daughter before her prom.
“The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin,” Macy’s wife, actress Felicity Huffman, captioned the photo she posted to Instagram this week.
Huffman’s former “Desperate Housewives” costars got emotional over the post.
Macy and Huffman have two daughters, 17-year-old Sofia and 16-year-old Georgia.
Macy became a father for the first time at age 50.
“I’m glad I did it late in life,” he told Closer Weekly last year. “I had more patience, and I had money. I didn’t think I’d ever be a father, and boy, do I really like it!”
