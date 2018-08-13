William & Mary Rescinds Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree

Mark Makela via Getty Images Cosby walks out of the courtroom after being found guilty in a sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The College of William & Mary’s board has voted to rescind Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after the comedian’s conviction for sexual assault.

“The William & Mary Board of Visitors voted today to rescind the honorary Master of Arts degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 1993,” the university, in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement on Friday. “Since that degree was bestowed, information came to light and was confirmed that Mr. Cosby engaged in abhorrent conduct antithetical to our university’s core values.”

The statement added that the university is “committed to both the elimination of sexual violence and the adherence to due process.”

A suburban Philadelphia jury in April found Cosby guilty on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault related to accusations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University, in 2004.

William & Mary is the latest university to revoke Cosby’s honorary degree. Several other colleges have rescinded Cosby’s honorary titles, including Yale University, Northwestern University, the University of Pennsylvania and Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University.

More than 60 women have accused the veteran entertainer of sexual assault, with many saying he drugged and raped them.