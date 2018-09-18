Willie Nelson didn’t mince words when asked about a conservative backlash over his support for Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic congressman from Texas now running for Senate.

Asked on “The View” about the angry comments, the county music legend had just three words for his critics.

“I don’t care,” the 85-year-old native Texan said. “I don’t care. They’re entitled to their opinion, and I’m entitled to mine.”

Nelson is performing a fundraiser for O’Rourke, who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in a tighter-than-expected race.

Nelson said that he is surprised by the backlash since he’s supported Democratic candidates his whole life. But he doesn’t mind taking flak over it.

“I love flak,” he cracked. “We’re not happy ’til they’re not happy.”