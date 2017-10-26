Wilmer Valderrama Says 'That '70s Show' Movie Is In The Conversation

“That ’70s Show” could end up on the big screen.

Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez in the sitcom about teens coming of age in 1970s Wisconsin, told Steve Harvey that a rumored reunion movie is more than scuttlebutt.

“We’ve been having some conversations about that but there’s nothing official,” he said on Thursday’s “Steve.”

“That ’70s Show” ended its eight-season run in 2006, helping to launch the careers of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Valderrama and the gang in 2000.

Kutcher and fellow ”’70s” cast member Danny Masterson teamed up for a reunion of sorts on the Netflix series “The Ranch,” and invited Valderrama on as a special guest, even though they don’t play their sitcom characters.