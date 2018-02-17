Winnie-The-Pooh Is Trending On Twitter For The Cutest Olympic Reason

Each time Japan’s figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu concludes a routine, his fans throw their replica golden bears onto the rink. It was no different after he scooped a gold medal in the men’s single skating event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The trend reportedly began back in 2010 after fans spotted Hanyu carrying a Pooh-themed tissue box cover. Per the New York Times, the bear has now become Hanyu’s lucky mascot. As for the dozens of toys that rained down onto the ice in Pyeongchang, they will be donated to local charities.