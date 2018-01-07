Winona Ryder Deserves A Golden Globe For This L'Oreal Commerical

Winona Ryder dominated the 2018 Golden Globes broadcast with a performance in a L’Oreal hair products commercial that deserves a standing ovation.

Multiple commercial breaks in Sunday’s awards show featured a L’Oreal Paris commercial with the “Stranger Things” star, highlighting her hair and her acting comeback. Ryder was hawking is Elvive hair-care products, which are geared toward damaged strands.

“Everyone loves a comeback,” says a printed line in the commercial. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

The advertisement opens with the same sort of look used in melodramatic fragrance commercials one might have seen Charlize Theron or Natalie Portman star in.

But a key difference with Ryder in this commercial is that her face is partially obstructed until the last 20 seconds of the 60-second spot. Ryder is then seen emerging onto a stage, that looks similar to the one at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Twitter exploded with delight at the reveal, and the advertisement’s ode to Ryder:

How dare L’Oréal trick me into thinking there’s a new Winona Ryder project. But also how badly do I need this product? https://t.co/t6EJZD4BkC #GoldenGlobes — JP (@jessiepeterson) January 8, 2018

That Elvive commercial received a more dramatic reaction from the room than any big reveal from any big award show party I’ve ever been to? — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) January 8, 2018

I...did not see this Elvive commercial coming — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) January 8, 2018

the winona hair commercial. murdered me. — deaux (@dstfelix) January 8, 2018

That Elvive commercial really took me on an journey. First, riveted by the reveal of the woman. Then, excitement that Winona Ryder is being recognized. Then cringing so hard I injured myself at the tagline:



EVERYONE LOVES A COMEBACK. DAMAGED HAIR DESERVES ONE TOO#GoldenGlobes — David Chen (@davechensky) January 8, 2018

Oh my God this Elvive Winona commercial just made me tear up?? — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 8, 2018

that WINONA RYDER'S COMEBACK AS A METAPHOR FOR DAMAGED HAIR commercial is the out-of-nowhere frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars now, right? — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) January 8, 2018

So here for ANY Winona moment. Even in commercials. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 8, 2018

May my damaged hair have Winona Ryder’s career. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 8, 2018

WHY didn’t @Loreal, since they have Winona Ryder in their damaged hair ads, use the slogan “WHAT’S YOUR DAMAGE, HAIR?” #goldenglobes — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) January 8, 2018

According to AdAge, the ad is channeling Ryder’s wild ride between the years since she was first nominated for a Golden Globe (in 1991 for “Mermaids) to today. In the interim, Ryder won a Globe for her role in 1994′s “The Age of Innocence,” and was embroiled in a shoplifting scandal at Saks Fifth Avenue in 2003.