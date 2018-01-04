Images Show How ‘The Bomb Cyclone’ Monster Storm Blasted The East Coast

A winter storm, which some meteorologists dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” blasted through the East Coast of the U.S. on Thursday, bringing record low temperatures and snowfall. Images and videos show freezing landscapes and dangerous conditions as hurricane-force winds blow over New York and snow falls as far south as northern Florida.
Check out the latest images from the storm below.
Ocean Blvd a sheet of ice in Myrtle Beach. #WinterStormGrayson pic.twitter.com/rZE3gDH6x0— Jason Lee (@TSN_JLee) January 4, 2018
This is just one of several vehicles that were stuck at the light on College Park Road. Please stay off the roadways! #Cantgowhenthelightsgreen😳🚦 pic.twitter.com/Kh2Q7fy2Yb— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 4, 2018
Floridian response to ice on the windshield: Hit it with the washer system. Nope... apparently water turns to ice when it’s actually freezing outside. #bombcyclone pic.twitter.com/c1K0q4Khnq— kevin coulson (@kevincoulson) January 4, 2018
Yeah, there's something not right about an icy road next to a palm tree! pic.twitter.com/WYf9aMRLeR— Lake City Police (@LCFlaPD) January 4, 2018
On the metro to #aha2018 and this section of the Potomac is frozen #Brrrr #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/pTP3uYs1Yd— Stephanie Lawton (@SKayLawton) January 4, 2018
#Charleston in parts looks like a scene from “Day after tomorrow” just totally covered and it’s cold and it’ll be a while until things are normal. #Grayson #snow #ice #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/S1DFWfNTm5— Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) January 4, 2018
