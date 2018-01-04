GREEN
Images Show How ‘The Bomb Cyclone’ Monster Storm Blasted The East Coast

Here are the latest images from the storm.

By Chris McGonigal
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
A woman walks down the street during a blizzard in Long Beach, New York. 

A winter storm, which some meteorologists dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” blasted through the East Coast of the U.S. on Thursday, bringing record low temperatures and snowfall. Images and videos show freezing landscapes and dangerous conditions as hurricane-force winds blow over New York and snow falls as far south as northern Florida. 

Check out the latest images from the storm below. 

  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    A snowman is seen as snow blankets the area on Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.
  • John Moore via Getty Images
    Ice flows through the New Haven Harbor on Jan. 4, 2018 in New Haven, Connecticut.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Shannon Fields brushes snow off her car on Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    A woman walks down the street during a blizzard in Long Beach, New York on Jan. 4, 2018.
  • Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    A homeless man walks through the streets of Boston as snow falls from a massive winter storm on Jan. 4, 2018 in Boston.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    A man walks past the Admiral Hotel during snow storm, on Jan. 4, 2018 in Ocean City, Maryland.
  • Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Diego Vazquez gets a push from his mother Genevieve Vazquez in an attempt at sledding in a light snowfall on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 4, 2018.
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    A car is seen covered in snow in Long Beach, New York, Jan. 4, 2018.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Ice forms on the water fountain in Forsyth Park as snow and cold weather blanket the area on Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.
  • Joe Raedle via Getty Images
    Ice forms on a statue in the water fountain at Forsyth Park as snow and cold weather blanket the area on Jan. 4, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia.
  • Mark Makela via Getty Images
    Ice forms on the front door of a residence on Jan. 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
  • John Moore via Getty Images
    A shopkeeper shovels snow on Jan. 4, 2018 in New Haven, Connecticut.
  • Mark Makela via Getty Images
    Snow accumulates below an store's window surfing display as snow falls on Jan. 4, 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
  • Boston Globe via Getty Images
     A duck flies over the frozen Charles River amid cold weather in Boston on Jan. 2, 2018. 
  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    A man walks on a snow-covered bridge, across a highway, during a snowstorm in Brooklyn in New York City on Jan. 4, 2018.
  • Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    A man shovels snow along Wall Street during a snowstorm in New York City on Jan. 4, 2018.

