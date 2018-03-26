Wisconsin Students Marching Over 50 Miles To Paul Ryan's Hometown For Gun Reform

Dozens of Wisconsin high school students are spending their spring breaks this week walking more than 50 miles to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-Wis.) hometown of Janesville to deliver a message: Pass meaningful gun reform legislation now.

A group of students from Shorewood High School, roughly four miles north of Milwaukee, organized the march to call out Ryan for blocking gun legislation reform and to demand lawmakers take immediate action to curb gun violence.

“We started 50 Miles More to keep the national demand for gun reform going after the March 24th March for Our Lives events are over,” according to the movement’s website. “Our generation has grown up watching school shootings destroy lives and then get swept out of the spotlight. We refuse to let this happen again.”

It’s no coincidence that the four-day, 54-mile trek from Madison began Sunday ― exactly 53 years after Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of civil rights activists into Montgomery, Alabama, to conclude a five-day, 54-mile march that began in Selma.

“We looked to history and an earlier generation of young leaders who fueled real change,” the 50 Miles More website says. “In 1965, civil rights leaders organized the multi-day, 54-mile Selma to Montgomery marches. Those 54 long miles took us a long way toward progress, and are the inspiration for our march.”

March participation swelled to over 40 young people by Monday, with students across Wisconsin joining the journey. At the end of every mile walked, the 50 More Miles participants honor a victim of gun violence. The march is expected to end Wednesday with a rally in Janesville.

What to do when marching 50 miles to @SpeakerRyan's hometown? Create highly applicable and catchy chants. Play on full volume! #50More pic.twitter.com/z2RLPlVSNg — March For Our Lives: 50 Miles More (@50milesmore) March 26, 2018

Asked by HuffPost for comment on the march, a spokeswoman for Ryan said he “respects those expressing their views.”

“The House recently enacted new laws to keep children safe without infringing on constitutional rights,” she added.

But the legislation she likely referred to, which includes expanding federal background checks for gun purchases, is only a tiny step forward when it comes to the reform proposals pushed by many firearm safety advocates.

The 50 Miles More movement laid out a heftier list of demands on their website:

Military-style weapons, and all weapons of war, should be banned from civilian society.

All accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, such as bump stocks, should be banned.

Four-day waiting period on all gun purchases.

Require background checks on all gun sales.

Raise the legal purchasing age of all guns to 21