Without Chain Migration Trump Wouldn't Exist

Melania's parents live in the U.S. Isn't that chain migration?
Trump’s grandfather and mother both followed their siblings to this country. The president’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, left Germany in 1885. His sister had already immigrated to New York and settled in a Manhattan enclave known at the time as Kleindeutschland, or Little Germany. The president’s Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, also followed family to New York, joining two sisters in the city in 1929.
If not for chain migration Trump wouldn't exist. Let's abolish it!
