NBC Cuts To Awkward 'Talent' Scene After Solemn McCain Report

As a nation mourned Arizona Sen. John McCain on Saturday NBC closed out its somber breaking news report on his death with a jarring jump to regular network programming and a kinky tableau of shirtless men acting out a “dolphin love story.”

The bizarre scene of two shirtless sumo wrestlers wearing fake dolphin heads and making weird squeaking noises with their bodies was a rerun of the quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent” from earlier in the week.

There were no intervening commercials, public service announcements or even a few seconds of black on New York’s WNBC after the network’s serious “Special Report” on McCain’s death with reporter Richard Lui.

The dolphin act, incidentally, was panned in a Forbes review. “The sumo wrestlers who make sounds with their bodies are the first group that I’m more than happy to bid good riddance to,” wrote contributor Carolyn Lipka.

NBC did not immediately respond to a Huffpost request for comment. But Twitter had lots to say.

NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain.



Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/xAqZ3HtvHa — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) August 26, 2018

As someone who has done a million of these "Special Reports," you're in a control room and you have no idea what's on the air before or after you finish. You start and end when the suits in the control room tell you to. — Ron Gilmer 📺 (@IdiotboxWatcher) August 26, 2018

Right! This was an huge mistake. I get the sense that whoever made that decision won’t be making many more in the future. — Alicia (@rubiesdiamonds) August 26, 2018

I feel like I'm watching a dark satire that's almost too strange for mainstream audiences. — gay nerd. (@ALonelyGoldfish) August 26, 2018

NBC returned from a special report on John McCain’s death to…this pic.twitter.com/SChzUFqvKa — Jonathan Thornton (@jonblatho) August 26, 2018

@nbc you cut from breaking news and a tribute to John McCain straight to AGT and a dolphin love making group! What a joke. Fire the producer — Johnny Crypto (@JohnnyCrypto69) August 26, 2018

This juxtaposition is pretty much a perfect microcosm of our culture — A Shark🌊🦈🌊 🌊🦈🌊 🌊🦈🌊 (@nyc_data_geek) August 26, 2018

omfg — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) August 26, 2018

Boy if that doesn’t scream “America” I don’t know what does. — Dennis Lokey (@DennisLokey) August 26, 2018