Fan Names 27 Cheeses In 30 Seconds At Milwaukee Bucks Game

She’s a cheese whiz.

Watch a Wisconsin woman wearing a cheesehead and carrying her young daughter name 27 cheeses in 30 seconds in a fan contest during a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on Sunday.

“There is nothing more Wisconsin than this,” The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted.

27 different types of cheese in 30 seconds, that's light work in Wisconsin 🧀😂🧀 pic.twitter.com/t52kyniUhf — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 4, 2018

Jamie Kiesl, a 35-year-old human resources manager for Kohl’s, could have stunk up the arena under pressure ― Bucks player Sterling Brown named 17 in a prerecorded segment, a pretty impressive showing.

But there were no Swiss-cheese-size holes in Kiesl’s game, even if she drew a blank at the end. Hey, no parm, no foul.

Asked how she knew so many, Kiesl replied, “I’ve lived in Wisconsin my whole life.”

Kiesl received a ball signed by Brown for her effort, Johnny Watson, the team’s director of live entertainment and programming, told HuffPost.

“She’s by far been the best contestant we’ve had,” he said.

The Bucks (8-1) remained among the big cheeses in the NBA with a 144-109 rout of the Sacramento Kings.