Woman Calls Police On Black Family For BBQing At A Lake In Oakland

A white woman called the police on a black family at Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, last month while they were setting up for a day at the park.

Their crime, according to the unidentified woman, was barbecuing in one of the park’s designated barbecue zones using a charcoal grill.

Snider’s video went viral on Thursday after KRON4, an East Bay news station, aired a segment on it.

Passersby, including Angela Williams, gathered to ask the woman why she was calling the police.

Williams told HuffPost she had just finished walking around the lake when she saw the woman standing near a man alone at the grill “with this frown on her face.” Williams described the woman as “aggressive,” “curt” and “non-friendly.”

“She was just close enough to be uncomfortable but far away that she wasn’t in their physical space,” she told HuffPost.

Williams, who later learned the man was named Onsayo Abram, tweeted about the incident and took photos of the woman standing near the barbecue.

So today I’m at Lake Merritt and minding my Black ass business. As I finish my jog (Let’s be real, fast walk) I notice this white woman being really aggressive towards the Black Guy. I’m nosey so I stop to observe. — #BlackLivesMatter (@ajwftw) April 29, 2018

Turns out, she is harassing him about bbq’ing on the lake....where everyone bbqs. pic.twitter.com/GooQfDcJ1j — #BlackLivesMatter (@ajwftw) April 29, 2018

Thread: More white women mad at Black people for existing in public.



Mind you, literally everyone BBQs at Lake Merritt. Everyone. https://t.co/PGRXoHrsO3 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 10, 2018

Abram told the San Francisco Chronicle the woman began arguing with him about his grill being illegal while he was setting it up.

“I proceed to tell her, ‘Hey, there’s not a posted sign. I believe I’m in the correct area. Go on about your day and leave me alone,’” Abram told the newspaper. “So she said, ‘No, I’m not gonna leave you alone. I’m gonna need you to shut this down, or I’m gonna call the police.’”

Lake Merritt has six designated barbecue zones ― three that permit charcoal grills and three designated for “non-charcoal portable grills,” according to the Oakland city website. The family was in a barbecue-designated area, but had a charcoal grill in a “non-charcoal” zone.

The woman waited near the barbecue after confronting Abram, Williams told HuffPost, so Williams tried to defuse the tension.

“I made some innocuous conversation so [the woman] would walk away because she had a very aggressive tone,” Williams told HuffPost.

Some time later, Snider, whose husband, Kenzie Smith, was there for the barbecue, confronted the woman with a camera.

“Why are you so bent out of shape over them being here?” Snider asked the woman, as heard in the video below.

“Because it causes extra money from our city to do things when children get injured because of improperly disposed coals,” the woman replied.

Eventually, the woman walked to meet police officers at a nearby convenience store and began to cry, saying she was being harassed. Snider followed her to the police, asking for the woman to return a card that she says the woman took from her.

Smith told KRON4 he and his family have had barbecues in that park for decades, and that he often sees people barbecuing there with charcoal grills.

“She said that we were trespassing, we were not welcome, and then she turned back around and said, ‘Y’all going to jail,’” Smith said.

While the family was using their charcoal grill in the wrong area, Oakland Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney suggested police shouldn’t have been called.

“I think it is really incumbent on all of us that when we call police, it is for emergency purposes,” McElhaney told KRON4.

Williams said she stayed to observe the situation so she could give an eyewitness account to police if needed.

“I approached because, one, Onsayo was alone; two, this white woman was being aggressive with him... and three, I felt that if the police came, then facts could be misconstrued,” she told HuffPost.

“I do believe the woman unfairly targeted them,” Williams added. “Others on the lake were grilling and it’s a common occurrence.”

Police eventually responded to the incident and took reports from both parties, who each claimed they were being harassed by the other, according to the Chronicle.

The officers did not arrest anyone or issue any citations, but the news and culture site The Root did create a new hashtag to describe the ordeal.