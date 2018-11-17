Emotional Video Shows Woman Reunite With Cat Who Ran Off Into California Wildfire

A heartwarming video shows the moment that a woman first lays eyes on the beloved cat she feared she had lost forever in Northern California’s devastating Camp fire.

Laci Ping and husband Curtis Mullins took their gray tabby, Mayson, with them when they evacuated. But Mayson escaped from his cat carrier and sprinted away after an explosion startled him, according to a news release from the University of California, Davis.

Luck was on Mayson’s side. Firefighters rescued him and, along with 22 other cats, delivered him to the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital on Monday. Ping saw his photo in a Facebook post and the couple went to the school to reunite with their pet.

Good news out of @ucdavisvetmed — Mayson, one of the first cats brought here from the #CampFire — has been reunited with his owners, Laci Ping and Curtis Mullins! He's staying here for another week while burns on his paws heal. More info: https://t.co/lz1sl4ZOXt pic.twitter.com/M2B1X84qNy — Dateline UC Davis (@UCDavisDateline) November 16, 2018

“It’s OK, I got you,” Ping can be heard saying through tears as she cradles Mayson, whose burnt feet were covered in bandages. He’ll remain at the hospital to recover for another week.

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is one of many places in California where pets lost or injured in the state’s multiple wildfires are now receiving care, and workers are scrambling to reunite them with their families.

We have created a Facebook album with images of unclaimed animals from the #CampFire that are under our care. Please visit the album for further instructions on identifying these animals - https://t.co/rfGRkzX3K4 pic.twitter.com/6NrlXmVmMY — UC Davis Vet Med (@ucdavisvetmed) November 13, 2018

Many people who get separated from their pets during wildfires did not intentionally leave them behind. Since wildfires move so quickly, people who are at work or otherwise not home when the flames break out often can’t get back in time to rescue their animals. Others, like Ping and Mullins, attempt to evacuate with their pets but become separated during the chaotic process. Veterinarian Karen Blount told HuffPost last year that cats are especially apt to “bolt” in a frightening situation like a fire.

We just transferred in 29 animals from the #CampFire. Injuries range from mild to severe burns. All are receiving care at our hospital. We haven’t been able to find the owners for most of these pets. Help us — share this album! See your pet? 415-554-3000. https://t.co/CHRNJAEIkV pic.twitter.com/PwYctAXlNA — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) November 16, 2018