This Woman Is Challenging The White Male-Dominated Tech Industry From The Inside

I studied international relations and political science, and so never really thought I’d be in tech. I didn’t think that someone with my background or people that looked like me were in tech. My brother actually interned at Google and encouraged me to apply.

When I dug a bit deeper, I realized that there were a lot of different roles at Google, not just super technical ones. I also realized that I deeply identified with Google’s mission ― to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. For everyone. And that’s where I believed I could add value ― working to make our products inclusive and accessible for people like me.

What challenges do you face today as a black woman in the tech world?

Many times, I’m the only black woman or woman of color in the room. The past few years have been hard for our community, and to have to come into work, dealing with the trauma of brutality, inequality and injustice in the world and then having to do your job and do it well ― it can be exhausting and alienating. Working in the diversity and inclusion space, my core values and my work are so linked that sometimes it’s hard to take time to recharge.

What’s been rewarding about being in your position?

I’m passionate about Google products and I’m passionate about the black community and other underrepresented communities and making sure we are celebrated for our accomplishments, our innovation our ingenuity and our contributions. Being able to fuse these two passions and ensure our products and services are built for communities of color and other diverse communities is a job that excites me every day. We don’t have it all figured out yet, so I love being able to get perspectives from people from all backgrounds and walks of life to improve our products.