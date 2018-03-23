Woman Reportedly Dies After Live Bee Sting Acupuncture

A woman in Spain has reportedly died after being stung by a bee during an unusual kind of acupuncture treatment.

Apitherapy, or “bee therapy,” is the medicinal use of products made by honeybees, including bee venom, to treat ailments from arthritis to burns to muscle aches. It’s been touted as a beauty treatment by actress Gwyneth Paltrow and holistic health practitioners.

One type of apitherapy ― live bee acupuncture ― was administered to a 55-year-old woman as a treatment for stress and muscle contractions. The procedure involved placing live bees on the patient’s body so could be stung and injected with bee venom.

The woman was treated with live bee stings on a monthly basis for two years and suffered no ill effects, researchers wrote in a case study that was published in the Journal of Investigational Allergology and Clinical Immunology. However, during her last treatment, she suffered a severe allergic reaction, slipped into a coma and died from multi-organ failure several weeks later.

Previous tolerance to bee stings does not mean people are safe. In fact, the researchers noted that “repeated exposure to the allergen was found to carry a greater risk of severe allergic reactions.”

The study’s authors said they believe this was the first reported case of death by bee venom apitherapy “due to complications of severe anaphylaxis.” The study did not reveal when the woman’s death occurred.

A 2015 study of apitherapy that was published in PLoS One found that nearly 30 percent of patients experienced some kind of negative reaction. Although the researchers issued warnings against the treatment, they also suggested better training for practitioners and better emergency care.

“The risks of undergoing apitherapy may exceed the presumed benefits, leading us to conclude that this practice is both unsafe and unadvisable,” the authors concluded.

In 2016, Paltrow told The New York Times that she found live bee acupuncture “pretty incredible,” adding: “But man it’s painful.”