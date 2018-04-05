Woman Who Bought $54 Worth Of Cupcakes To Spite A Fat-Shamer Is A True Hero

Indiana-based barista Vega Blossom was planning to buy six cupcakes from Designer Desserts-Valparaiso, a local bakery that was having an end-of-day sale on Saturday. But after another customer fat-shamed her in the store, her plans changed ― epically.

Blossom wrote on Facebook that a woman waiting behind her became audibly impatient when a customer ahead of them took “FOREVER” to place her order. When it was finally Blossom’s turn to order, she heard the woman tell her friend, “Thank god, now lets hope this fat bitch doesnt buy all the cupcakes,” Blossom wrote.

“As soon as I heard that I BOUGHT EVERY DAMN CUPCAKE,” she added. “I SPENT $54 ON CUPCAKES JUST TO BE A BITCH. HAPPY EASTER.”

Blossom’s post has now been shared more than 25,000 times ― and the bakery has since sent her at least two more boxes of cupcakes.

Adam Wiltfang, Designer Desserts’ owner, also expressed his outrage about the other customer’s behavior on the bakery’s Facebook page.

“This is not at all the kind of thing I want to be posting on social media, but it also shouldn’t be something that takes place as often as it does. Designer Desserts-Valparaiso is a BULLY FREE ZONE and WILL NOT TOLERATE these disgusting types of attitudes. Didn’t your parents ever teach you, ‘If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all’ Keep your mouth shut and snide remarks to yourself,” Wiltfang wrote.

He also issued his sincere apologies to Blossom and encouraged the person who made the remarks to “unlike my page and please buy your cupcakes elsewhere.”

Wiltfang told HuffPost he was compelled to post something after learning what had happened. “It was so unsettling to hear the details of the encounter,” he said. “We have reached out to Vega numerous times, thanked her for how she reacted and sharing her story. We have delivered cupcakes to her work every day since then.”

A post shared by Designer Desserts Bakery (@designerdessertsbakery) on Apr 4, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

As with all viral stories, it hasn’t been all been flowers and well, cupcakes. Blossom posted an exchange she had on Wednesday with a Facebook user named Nikos Brussianos, who called her a “stupid fat cow” and told her to “pls kill your self.”

Blossom was quick to put him in his place, too. She captioned the post, “Haha could you imagine being this ignorant?” And replied: “You are a grown man who took time to look me up, find my Facebook and send me a message with what intent? To hurt my feelings? I can always lose weight but you will always be an ugly person inside.”