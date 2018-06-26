Woman In Distracted Boyfriend Meme Is Perpetually Shocked In Other Stock Photos

The distracted boyfriend meme is the gift that keeps on giving.

One of the women in the meme has been found in dozens of other stock photos, and it seems her surprise over her distracted boyfriend isn’t exactly a unique reaction.

Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

According to one Twitter user, Ernie Smith, this woman is eternally shocked. Smith tweeted out his proof in a series of seriously shook stock photos:

She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Did you think she was done being shocked? Because you’d be wrong. She is never done.

She's even shocked when using a laptop. pic.twitter.com/Yq4liF0Ygh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

And thing are shocking even when she's with her friend. pic.twitter.com/CVKsVpMzy8 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's even shocked when wearing a blue shirt. But not as shocked as she usually is. pic.twitter.com/e6hR2IF5pr — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

The shock continues!

If I were her, I would just be in a constant shocked state all the time. pic.twitter.com/onaWiVDdLJ — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Especially when wearing glasses. pic.twitter.com/gGthB92koY — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or reading a letter, while still in front of a screen. pic.twitter.com/Uy7eWRpqn2 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

What a shocking time to be alive!!!

Or while looking at someone else's phone. pic.twitter.com/SRrujhFlRw — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while paying for something online at the coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/52dQzTLCl3 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while at the beach on a nice day. pic.twitter.com/8wqm4puWTR — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while going over the annual report with a coworker. pic.twitter.com/UnWvdnfgbz — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or, even without a phone at all. pic.twitter.com/qEJAN0FXat — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Does anyone else’s face hurt from seeing this woman frozen this way? No? Just us?