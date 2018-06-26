Woman In Distracted Boyfriend Meme Is Perpetually Shocked In Other Stock Photos

The distracted boyfriend meme is the gift that keeps on giving.
One of the women in the meme has been found in dozens of other stock photos, and it seems her surprise over her distracted boyfriend isn’t exactly a unique reaction.
According to one Twitter user, Ernie Smith, this woman is eternally shocked. Smith tweeted out his proof in a series of seriously shook stock photos:
Did you think she was done being shocked? Because you’d be wrong. She is never done.
The shock continues!
What a shocking time to be alive!!!
Does anyone else’s face hurt from seeing this woman frozen this way? No? Just us?
At any rate, we hope this woman isn’t shocked for the rest of her life. Seems like a very stressful way to live.