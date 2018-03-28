Woman Arrested After Raunchy Come-On To Easter Bunny

Trying to make out with the Easter Bunny isn’t egg-zactly appropriate behavior ― especially when kids are watching ― but that’s what police said an Ohio woman did.

Ladonna Hughett, 54, was arrested on Saturday after police said she lewdly propositioned and grabbed an Easter Bunny working at a carousel park in Mansfield.

When Hughett posed for a photo with the rabbit, witnesses said she inappropriately grabbed the costumed character and made suggestive comments within earshot of families at the indoor park, according to Columbus station WLW.

Someone called Mansfield police.

“We received a report from a citizen, an unusual report from a citizen, that called us to the Richland Carrousel Park of an intoxicated female doing some lewd acts on the Easter Bunny,” Assistant Chief Keith Porch told the TV station.

WJW TV

Arriving officers found Hughett on the carousel, the station reported.

According to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun, officers said Hughett seemed to be drunk with slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and “a generally wobbly demeanor.”

Hughett was charged with public drunkenness and booked into the county jail. She was released eight hours later, according to WLW. Police didn’t charge her with assaulting the Easter Bunny.