Woman Says Al Franken Groped Her During 2010 Photo Op

Then-Rep. John Kline (R-Minn.) was also nearby when the alleged incident took place, but could not corroborate Menz’s account. Menz told CNN that her interaction and subsequent photo with Kline was much more cordial. She said Kline asked her if they should “mutually put our arms around each other.” Kline told CNN that “as a matter of practice” he always asked individuals, particularly women, whether he should put his arm on their back or shoulder during photo opportunities.

Franken told CNN that he “did not remember taking the photo with Menz and that he felt ‘badly’ that she felt disrespected.”

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Franken’s office did not immediately return a request for further comment.