4 Men Stand Around While Woman Scrubs 'Happy International Women’s Day' From Steps

How many men does it take to make a female cleaner to scrub “Happy International Women’s Day” from the steps of the University of Oxford campus? Four, apparently.
In a tweet that went viral Thursday, a woman was captured scrubbing the words from the steps of Oxford’s Clarendon Building as women across the world celebrated International Women’s Day.
“What an image for #IWD,” tweeted Oxford professor Sophie Smith.
Oxford University responded to Smith’s image, writing that it is “deeply sorry for this and for offence caused.”
Smith said she appreciated the message, but that the real apology needed to go to the woman who had to scrub the steps.