POLITICS
03/25/2018 05:22 pm ET

Woman Sneaks In Anti-Ted Cruz Message During Photo With Ted Cruz

The guy makes it too easy sometimes.
By Andy McDonald

On Saturday, a Twitter user going by the name “Sukie,” with the handle @FroggyBottomPnd, posted a photo of a young woman standing alongside Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

As Cruz likely didn’t know, the unidentified young woman had opened her jacket just before the photo was taken, revealing a small sign on a lanyard reading, “Texas deserves better than Cruz!”

Cruz, a failed 2016 GOP presidential candidate, is up for re-election in November, facing Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke has a tough road ahead of him, but he did raise more money than Cruz in the first six weeks of the year.

HuffPost reached out to @FroggyBottomPnd for information on the photo but did not hear back.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Texas Ted Cruz 2018 Elections Beto O'rourke
Woman Sneaks In Anti-Ted Cruz Message During Photo With Ted Cruz
CONVERSATIONS