Woman Sneaks In Anti-Ted Cruz Message During Photo With Ted Cruz

On Saturday, a Twitter user going by the name “Sukie,” with the handle @FroggyBottomPnd, posted a photo of a young woman standing alongside Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

Hey @tedcruz - She opened her jacket right before the photo was taken! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pvTOjSDdg9 — Sukie (@FroggyBottomPnd) March 24, 2018

As Cruz likely didn’t know, the unidentified young woman had opened her jacket just before the photo was taken, revealing a small sign on a lanyard reading, “Texas deserves better than Cruz!”

Cruz, a failed 2016 GOP presidential candidate, is up for re-election in November, facing Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke has a tough road ahead of him, but he did raise more money than Cruz in the first six weeks of the year.