Woman Freed After Being Stuck In Elevator For 3 Days

A woman in New York City is recovering in a hospital after she was rescued from the elevator where she was stuck for three days.

The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, was freed Monday morning from an elevator stuck between the second and third floors of a private townhouse on East 65th Street in Manhattan, according to CBS New York.

The woman is a housecleaning employee who was working while the homeowners were out of town, according to WABC-TV. Upon returning on Monday, one of the homeowners noticed the elevator was stuck and called 911.

Firefighters rescued the victim just after 10 a.m. and took her to a hospital, according to NBC New York. She was listed in good condition, according to CBS New York.

City records obtained by NBC show the elevator was inspected in July with no violations.