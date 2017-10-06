Woman Takes Selfies With Her Catcallers To Show How Often It Happens

A 20-year-old student from the Netherlands is making a powerful statement about sexual objectification by turning the tables.

Noa Jansma took selfies with her catcallers for a month and posted them to Instagram.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

From August to Sept. 29, Jansma posted 24 photos to @dearcatcallers, captioning many with the words men shouted at her.

“Sexy girl Where you goin’?? Can I come with you ?” reads one.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

“Weheeee horny girl,” another is captioned.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

“It’s not a compliment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“By making the selfie, both the objectifier and the object are assembled in one composition. Myself, as the object, standing in front of the catcallers, represents the reversed power ratio which is caused by this project,” she wrote in the same post.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Jansma admitted to Buzzfeed News that she didn’t know the depths of the problem until she was fully immersed in the project.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

“I thought men would be suspicious of me, that they would understand my motives when I was taking selfies with them. So I was kind of fearful,” she told the outlet.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

“But most of the time they have their thumbs up, they’re happy because they honestly think that they’re complimenting me,” she continued. “They really didn’t care about me. They never realized that I was unhappy.”

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

In other photos you can see men actually cozying up to Jansma and placing their arms around her.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

“They’re not at all suspicious because they find what they do completely normal,” she told Dutch newspaper Het Parool in a quote translated by the Independent.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Since she started the project, Jansma has gained more than 170,000 followers — many of whom are women.

A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Jansma wrote in her most recent post that her part of the project is over, but to prove that this is “a global phenomenon,” she would like to pass the reins onto other women around the world who could document their experiences with catcalling as well.

But, she tells Buzzfeed, she wants to find “responsible” women to do it.