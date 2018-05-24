Morgan Freeman Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior And Sexual Harassment

Multiple women have accused actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior and harassment.

The allegations surfaced Thursday in a report from CNN, with eight individuals telling the network that they were victims of harassment and inappropriate behavior by Freeman. Sixteen people in total spoke to CNN about the actor’s alleged behavior as part of the investigation.

An unidentified woman told the network she was harassed by Freeman in 2015 while working as a production assistant for the comedy “Going in Style” starring the famed actor.

The woman said Freeman often touched her inappropriately and made comments about her body and clothing daily.

Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear” at one point while they worked together, the woman alleged. Actor Alan Arkin “made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

Another woman told CNN that while working on the 2012 movie “Now You See Me,” Freeman sexually harassed her multiple times.

“He did comment on our bodies,” the second accuser told CNN. “We knew that if he was coming by ... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” she said.

Other inappropriate behavior included staring at women’s breasts, massaging an intern’s shoulders, asking a woman how she felt about sexual harassment and asking women to twirl for him, according to CNN.

Freeman was not immediately available for comment.