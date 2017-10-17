Women In California Politics Denounce 'Dehumanizing' Workplace Sexual Misconduct

Why didn’t we speak up? Sometimes out of fear. Sometimes out of shame. Often these men hold our professional fates in their hands. They are bosses, gatekeepers, and contacts. Our relationships with them are crucial to our personal success.

We don’t want to jeopardize our future, make waves, or be labeled “crazy,” “troublemaker,” or “asking for it.” Worse, we’re afraid when we speak up that no one will believe us, or we will be blacklisted.