Women in Business Q&A: Kimberley Bennett, Senior Director, Kentucky Beam Bourbon Experiences, Beam Suntory

As senior director of Kentucky Beam Bourbon experiences, Bennett strategically develops and leads all these attractions and is the driving force for future customer experiences.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My mother was fearless. I’m 1 of 4 children and she devoted everything she had to us. She worked tirelessly for all of us to be successful no matter what we wanted to do. She also taught us it takes hard work to achieve your goals- success is not just handed to you. I struggled in high school, merely because of a stronger desire to have a social life, but wasn’t the high honor student. I knew when I attended college I had to do better to have a bright future. I graduated on the President’s list. I worked hard.

How has your previous employment experience aided your tenure at Jim Beam?

I’ve worked my entire career in industries that are predominately male. Early in my career, for 13 years, I worked for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. I was the liaison between leadership and Baseball’s Hall of Famer’s. I learned how to be tenacious but yet maintain my feminity. The Chairman, Jane Forbes Clark, another leading women in business, once said to me “never let them see you sweat”. I still use that advice to this day. It was a turning point in my career.

At the World Equestrian Games I learned the power of unity. This was the first time in the history of the Games that it was to come to the United States. It had previously always been in Europe. I was part of a strong organizational team that worked tirelessly to make the Commonwealth of KY look great while the world was looking on.

While at Jim Beam I try to maintain a diverse team and one that everyone has a voice and recognized for their efforts.

What have the highlights and challenges been during your tenure at Jim Beam?

Being part of the team that help to design the new consumer tour program at the American Stillhouse that opened in 2012 was probably the biggest success during my tenure at Jim Beam. Consequently, Jim Beam is known worldwide- we are the #1 selling bourbon in the world, so expectations are high when people visit us. We must meet or exceed their expectations immediately. We get one chance to make a lasting impression.

I was also honored to have won Icons of Whisky Visitors Attraction Manager of the Year for the Americas in 2014 and in 2017.

What advice can you offer to women who want a career in your industry?

Know your Spirits. Become educated about spirits and get involved with like minded groups. Go to tasting events and lectures- as many as you can. And if you want a job with Jim Beam as a Tourism Ambassador, you better know who Jim Beam’s Master Distiller is and the standards of what makes bourbon a bourbon.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career to date?

Stay true to yourself. Don’t try to be someone you’re not. Believe in yourself and always know it’s ok to fail. It’s ok to ask for advice. And above all admit your mistakes. Don’t make the same mistake twice.

How do you maintain a work/life balance?

Early in my career I don’t think I was so good at maintaining a quality work/life balance- I’ll admit that. I thought I had to work harder and longer hours to prove my worth. I woke up early and worked late. However, when you have young children, you find that work can wait, because your kids can’t. I learned to work smarter not harder. I didn’t want to miss a soccer game, or a recital. I manage my time and really work hard to avoid derailment. My time is precious and so I really work to protect that time so I can be home to enjoy my family.

What do you think is the biggest issue for women in the workplace?

Women who are seen as competent often have to pay the price. They are perceived by both men and other women as unlikeable, harsh, cold, untrustworthy. Less competent women are perceived as not so good at their jobs but likeable. Double edge sword.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional and personal life?

I think it’s critical for women to have a mentor in their everyday and professional life. I have a mentor that has led me on a path of where I am today. We might not see each other often, but when I need to reach out she is always there and provides that guidance and support that I will always cherish. I also have a strong network of girlfriends that have given me sound advice and friendship I could never replace. One is a school board member, another a school teacher, a social worker, a realtor, and a hair stylist. You need that network of strong minded women to cheer for your success and share in your failure.

What do you want Jim Beam to accomplish in the next year?