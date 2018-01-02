Women Make History In Dominating 2017 Movie Box Office

In a year that men in Hollywood fell into disgrace amid sexual misconduct revelations, women rose to the top at the box office.

The three top-grossing films featured women in the lead roles for the first time in decades, according to reports.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with Daisy Ridley finished 2017 at $533 million in domestic ticket sales, followed by “Beauty and the Beast” with Emma Watson ($504 million) and the Patty Jenkins–directed “Wonder Woman” ($412.6 million), starring Gal Gadot.

“Women truly emerged as the giants of cinema this year,” Paul Dergarabedian, a senior comScore analyst, told The New York Times.