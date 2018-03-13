STYLE & BEAUTY
13 Women-Run Beauty Brands You Need To Know About

These brands are definitely worth getting behind.
In honor of Women’s History Month, we want to show a little love to some women in the beauty industry who are killing it with their unique approaches to beauty. 

There’s Kjaer Weis, a new favorite of ours that emphasizes sustainability with its makeup casing refill system and its use of natural, organic ingredients. Then there’s cult-favorite Glossier, which has grown into an “it” brand for the social media generation in under five years. And, of course, there’s Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s beauty line that promotes individuality, diversity and inclusivity. 

And there are plenty more where those came from. Below, check out our list of 13 women-run beauty brands to support this ― and every ― month. 

  • 1 Beauty Bakerie
    Beauty Bakerie
    Beauty Bakerie, founded by Cashmere Nicole, is known for its smudge-proof, wear-all-day Lip Whips that absolutely do not budge. The brand also offers eye shadow palettes, highlighters, setting powders and more.
  • 2 Glossier
    Glossier
    Since 2014, Glossier has become a go-to brand for the skin care and beauty obsessives out there. Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier is known for its "skin first, makeup second" ethos and its approachable, affordable product offerings. Some of our favorites include Milky Jelly Cleanser, Balm Dotcom skin salve and Cloud Paint cheek color.
  • 3 Skylar Body
    Skylar Body
    Skylar Body, founded and run by Cat Chen, is a "for women, by women" brand offering direct-to-consumer fragrances that are free of artificial dyes, parabens, phthalates and other harmful chemicals. Plus, the fragrances are cruelty-free, vegan and affordable.
  • 4 Drunk Elephant
    Drunk Elephant
    Since being founded in 2014 by Tiffany Masterson, Drunk Elephant has gained cult status in the beauty industry. The product offerings are a little on the pricier side, but the brand has a focus on clean ingredients that are suitable for all skin types. Right now, we're loving the T.L.C. Sakuri Babyfacial.
  • 5 Nudestix
    Nudestix
    Nudestix, founded by sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel and their mom Jenny, offers a line of "makeup crayons" meant to highlight -- rather than totally cover up -- your natural beauty. Standout products include the concealer pencils, which go on so smoothly and are super creamy, and the Nudies All Over Face Color Glow, which adds a touch of dewy brightness to the skin.
  • 6 Girl Undiscovered
    Girl Undiscovered
    Founded by friends Philippa Gebbie and Charlotte Devereux, Girl Undiscovered is committed to using naturally foraged ingredients that are sustainably and ethically grown and sourced from small communities around the world. Their products, like the Stumbled Across Paradise face mask, are made in New Zealand.
  • 7 Wonder Curl
    Wonder Curl
    Wonder Curl is a hair care line created specifically for those with curly hair. It offers gels -- like the Get Set Hair Jelly, a top seller -- hair lotions and pomades that are meant to define curls and and leave hair looking great all day. The brand's founder, Scarlett Rocourt, has been been dubbed "the natural hair world's wonder woman," so you know she's doing something right.
  • 8 LOLI
    LOLI Beauty
    Tina Hedges started LOLI, which stands for Living Organic Loving Ingredients, with a mission to make a conscious change within the beauty industry. LOLI products are "never diluted or polluted, always food-grade, fair-trade, organic and ethical." Everything down to the packaging was chosen with sustainability in mind; the food-grade jars can be reused once products are finished, and the labels, bags and boxes are compostable.
  • 9 Kjaer Weis
    Kjaer Weis
    Kjaer Weis is the brainchild of Danish makeup artist Kirsten Kjaer Weis, who has worked with Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire. The brand uses organic ingredients in its formulations and puts an emphasis on reducing waste with its refill system. One of our favorite products is the translucent pressed powder, which controls shine, doesn't feel cake-y and leaves skin looking smooth.
  • 10 Iredale Mineral Cosmetics
    Iredale Mineral Cosmetics
    Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, founded by Jane Iredale, promotes a holistic approach to beauty. The brand offers supplements, skin care products and makeup made with natural and organic ingredients to help nourish the skin from the inside out.
  • 11 Fenty Beauty
    Fenty Beauty
    We couldn't compile a list of women-run beauty companies without listing Fenty Beauty, led by none other than Rihanna. Since its inception, Fenty has gained plenty of praise for both its inclusive attitude toward beauty and its products. Our favorites include the Stunna lip paint and the Match Stix makeup sticks.
  • 12 It's A 10 Haircare
    Its A 10
    It's a 10, founded by Carolyn Aronson, aims to make hair care simple with products that are "designed to deliver a combination of 10 benefits" in one bottle. The brand's Miracle Leave-In product, a nourishing spray that eliminates frizz and restores shine, among other things, has become a cult favorite.
  • 13 India Hicks Unexpected Beauty
    India Hicks
    Former model India Hicks worked with beauty industry veteran Catherine Walsh to create Unexpected Beauty, a line of natural and organic beauty products containing "no nasties."

