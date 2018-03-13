13 Women-Run Beauty Brands You Need To Know About

In honor of Women’s History Month, we want to show a little love to some women in the beauty industry who are killing it with their unique approaches to beauty.

There’s Kjaer Weis, a new favorite of ours that emphasizes sustainability with its makeup casing refill system and its use of natural, organic ingredients. Then there’s cult-favorite Glossier, which has grown into an “it” brand for the social media generation in under five years. And, of course, there’s Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s beauty line that promotes individuality, diversity and inclusivity.