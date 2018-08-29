Women On Twitter Share Their Worst Dates, And Spinsterhood Sounds Great

Dating is rough, but going on a terrible date could lead to an amazing story.
Case in point, a recent Twitter request asking women to share their worst dating stories led to a collection of tragic encounters so bad, they’re good.
Ladies: tell me your worst date.— A Tribe Called Breast (@_ItsMissBre) August 23, 2018
To check out the best worst stories, just take a gander below. Fair warning though: You may want to read these with a glass of wine, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s or, hell, an entire pizza (we don’t judge) to ease you through this emotional turmoil. Happy scrolling!
He was a professional athlete who kept making sure I knew how impressive he was, and then told me in the car ON THE WAY to the restaurant, "There's a 90% chance I'm gonna sleep with you tonight." I guess he underestimated my 10% say in the matter. https://t.co/XlsKdTErvE— Kristin Butz (@TheRuralGaucho) August 29, 2018
A guy spent all of dinner telling me about his ex-girlfriends and how after each break-up he had to move out of their place and move back home. Then he asked how big my apartment was. https://t.co/XgbDwzzHhO— Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) August 27, 2018
He talked about himself nonstop and only asked me two questions: 1) Was Michael Jackson guilty and 2) What was the point of the Dewey Decimal System? Then he got an emergency text about a fire in the chemistry lab he was supervising and invited me to come. HARD PASS. https://t.co/V6LUzTKJZ1— Danielle Dreger (@DanielleDregerB) August 28, 2018
Over coffee, he told me he was married but that his wife was "flexible".— Elizabeth (@historyinpearls) August 29, 2018
There was no second date. https://t.co/A20N8kGcl8
Walked me to the bar, popped me down on a seat, said he was going for a shit, never came back. https://t.co/DC4aBoJbBH— Quim Jong-un (@sheikyerbouti_) August 28, 2018
Shows up with a friend who is dressed like Michael Jackson. On our way to the car, the friend drops a bottle & a shard of glass pops into my date’s 👁. Cut to the ER..me & the friend are in the waiting room, it’s packed! He gets up & proceeds to put on a full concert of MJ tunes— MrsBundrige (@bigsisternes) August 25, 2018
I showed up to meet a guy I'd only talked to online and the first thing out of his mouth was "You looked prettier in your pictures." Coincidentally it was also my shortest date. https://t.co/0vdA17mlnk— holly. (@hollydiggity) August 28, 2018
Took me to a dinner where he didn't make reservations, so we couldn't get a table. Go to a different place where he proceeds to drink too much. On the way home asks me to get out two stops before my actual station to watch him pee into the train tracks. https://t.co/nLQ5Ecg0Kr— Natt การุณรังษีวงศ์ (@nattgarun) August 29, 2018
First Date: he took me home and we cooked/ate dinner with his mom and dad. https://t.co/jXBhnc2NOF— Kara McDowell (@karajmcdowell) August 28, 2018
He picked me up on a Sunday morning. Thought we are going to have a breakfast date at a hotel. Ended up in the hotel's conference room where his church gathers😮 Had to sit through a 2 hour church service 😥 https://t.co/AL8br17vB2— La Dolce Far Niente (@Onhwa86) August 27, 2018
He took me to lunch & told me i couldn’t order anything more than $10 off the menu. Instead of taking a Lyft back he has us WALKING BACK after lunch. I couldn’t believe it so i stopped talking to him. He then walks ahead of me and doesn’t even check to see if i made it back safe— kerby. (@problkgoddess97) August 24, 2018
No. Just cheap AF and terrible overall. Car full of chicken wings and trash overflowing and literally pushed it all out on the ground like it was nothing and decided to pee on it like some sort of animal - right there in the parking structure in front of everyone.— Adrienne (@OK_Adrienne) August 24, 2018
I ended up having to pay the whole tab (cause he forgot his card 🙄) & drive ok no problem then during the movie his girlfriend found my IG & DMed me telling me how they been dating for 3 years & he always does things like this— savage17💔 (@Taracita_) August 24, 2018
him and his friend picked me up in a huge truck (friend was driving), the driver asked me if i wanted to do shots with him, went 110km/hr while chain smoking cigarettes, they stopped to steal a bike, and told me about the time they did an armed robbery on a weed dispensary— spooky yellow (@yuliareingold) August 24, 2018
he accidentally texted me something along the lines of "sorry babe church going late" then had the nerve to say he meant to send it to his sister.— Pay Me In Equity (@BlackintheB) August 24, 2018