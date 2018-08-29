RELATIONSHIPS
08/29/2018 06:47 pm ET

Women On Twitter Share Their Worst Dates, And Spinsterhood Sounds Great

BRB, deleting Tinder.
By Elyse Wanshel

Dating is rough, but going on a terrible date could lead to an amazing story.

Case in point, a recent Twitter request asking women to share their worst dating stories led to a collection of tragic encounters so bad, they’re good.

To check out the best worst stories, just take a gander below. Fair warning though: You may want to read these with a glass of wine, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s or, hell, an entire pizza (we don’t judge) to ease you through this emotional turmoil. Happy scrolling!

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
