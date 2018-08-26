Women's Equality Day Honored By Fearless Women And Their Allies

From entertainers to lawmakers, fearless women and their allies shared powerful tributes to Women’s Equality Day on Sunday.

The national celebration has been held annually on Aug. 26 since 1973. It commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the constitutional right to vote.

Many Twitter users applauded the efforts of women suffragettes, while noting that more progress needs to be made to ensure equality for all women, including women of color and women with disabilities. Jim Crow laws in the South prevented many African-Americans ― male and female ― from voting until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

Women’s Equality Day “is both a celebration of the victory for women’s suffrage [and] a reminder that even after its ratification, women of color still had to fight for voting rights,” tweeted Sandra Fluke, a lawyer and high-profile women’s rights activist.

#19thAmendment anniversary is both a celebration of the victory for women's suffrage & a reminder that even after its ratification, women of color still had to fight for voting rights; even now laws are being passed to try to disenfranchise people of color https://t.co/co8EIsLsZX — Sandra Fluke (@SandraFluke) August 19, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano used Women’s Equality Day to urge her followers to protest Brett Kavanaugh, a staunchly conservative U.S. circuit judge nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump. Abortion rights advocates fear Kavanaugh could provide the crucial fifth court vote needed to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, though Kavanaugh has avoided being pinned down on that issue.

We must #StopKavanaugh.



My video explains why.



Please watch and share. I promise it is worth your time.



I can’t think of a better way to spend #WomensEqualityDay then by calling your senators—(202) 224-3121! #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/XkWYRUBwk5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

Several celebrities, including Tina Turner and Ellen DeGeneres, shared posts celebrating the women in their lives, and male allies such as Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to the ongoing fight for equality.

For me the goddess is the female of God, She is powerful if different.



Happy #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/txfOxiXaJW — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) August 26, 2018

I hope these women inspire you as much as they inspire me. #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/kCqHMpypj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 26, 2018

Remembering the wise words of my mother today: “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.” #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/r4Ni9tNnK5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2018

98 years ago today, women were granted the right to vote. Today, we not only recognize the enormous achievements women have made in this country, but we deepen our commitment to the fight for equality. #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/uiBdGqLH5e — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) August 26, 2018

Hey it’s #WomensEqualityDay don’t forget that less than century ago we couldn’t vote. Our empowerment and liberation is still new, don’t give up the fight — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) August 26, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump has said women should face “punishment” for exercising their constitutional right to abortion. Now, with Kavanaugh’s nomination, this nightmare could become a reality. On #WomensEqualityDay & every day we must #StopKavanaugh & protect women’s right to choose! pic.twitter.com/xuc3hKlLDx — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) August 26, 2018

This #WomensEqualityDay, we continue fighting to defend a woman’s right to choose, secure equal pay and make sure, when decisions are being made, women are at the table. Progress has never come easy, but as long as we stick together, we will win. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 26, 2018

98 years ago, women were finally given the right to vote. On #WomensEqualityDay, let’s celebrate the successes of our predecessors and continue to push for full equality of all womenhttps://t.co/8aKGtCxsB7 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 26, 2018

This #WomensEqualityDay I’m thinking of Ida B. Wells-Barnett who went to march in the first suffrage parade in Washington D.C. in 1913 but was told along with the other black women she had to march in the back instead of with the Illinois delegation. #twill — Juliana Stratton (@RepStratton5) August 26, 2018

On August 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified in the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. Women of color could not vote until 1965. Today, women represent 20% of U.S. Congress. The fight for equality is far from over. #WomensEqualityDay — Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) August 26, 2018

When the 19th amendment was ratified, white women were given the right to vote. Many suffragette movements weren’t intersectional and still aren’t today. ALL women deserve the chance to have a say in our government. #WomensEqualityDay — Lex Michael (@lexforchange) August 26, 2018

#WomensEqualityDay marks the passage of the 19th Amendment 98 years ago, which gave women the right to vote.



The struggle for women’s rights continues today as we fight to protect choice, reduce the pay gap, and bring more women into leadership. #ERANow https://t.co/AzZLzp8cz6 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 26, 2018

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men — and women — are created equal. We’re better when everyone has a seat at the table, and our work’s not done until equality is made real for all. #WomensEqualityDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2018