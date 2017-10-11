Women's Group Flies Banner Over Hollywood: 'Stop Enabling Abuse'

One feminist organization has a powerful message for Harvey Weinstein and the powers that be in Hollywood: Stop enabling abuse.

On Tuesday morning, an activist group called UltraViolet flew a plane with a banner over the Hollywood sign that read: “HOLLYWOOD: STOP ENABLING ABUSE.” The move comes in response to the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein.

“Stop enabling abusers like Harvey Weinstein,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday. “Believe survivors.”

We have a message for Hollywood:



Stop enabling abusers like Harvey Weinstein. Believe survivors. pic.twitter.com/tNiSX6Y5DM — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) October 10, 2017

Today's #SignOfResistance is a message to Hollywood from our friends at @UltraViolet.



STOP ENABLING ABUSE. pic.twitter.com/cUlbpouE7e — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 11, 2017

UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary explained in a press release why it’s so important to speak out against the culture of silence often found in Hollywood.

“If we are going to tackle rape culture in this country, we need to address the entertainment industry and its willingness to cover up decades worth of sexual abuse on Harvey Weinstein’s account,” Chaudhary wrote. “Not only has Hollywood normalized Weinstein’s abhorrent treatment of women, they enabled it by doing and saying absolutely nothing.”

She added that it’s “appalling” that the entertainment industry spent decades covering up Weinstein’s abuse of power.