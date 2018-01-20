Women's March Draws Massive Crowds In Cities Across The Nation

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the nation on Saturday in a defiant stand against President Donald Trump, who today marks the anniversary of his inauguration amid a government shutdown.
The 2018 Women’s March — round two of an event that in 2017 proved to be the largest single-day protest in American history — includes a main event in Las Vegas on Sunday and more than 250 marches in the U.S. and overseas.
In New York City, an electrified crowd stretched for some 20 blocks. Among those carrying signs was 30-year-old Nikki Vargas, an immigrant from Colombia. She told HuffPost she is “horrified by the blatant xenophobia, the blatant racism, the gender biases of this president.”
Vargas marched at last year’s event in New York, an experience she described as “incredible” and powerful. But she feels even more energy one year into Trump’s term.
“This march is even different from the last one, because of the #MeToo movement and the spotlight on sexual assault victims,” Vargas said. “This march ― there’s a lot more rage and a lot more anger in this march, and I think we’re gonna see a lot of women out there defending those who didn’t have a voice before.”
In Washington, D.C. — the site of last year’s main march — protesters gathered around 11 a.m. at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The event featured speeches from several Democrats and activists.
“It’s a beautiful sight to look out here today,” Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez told the crowd. “If the Congress, if the White House, if the governorships across America, if the legislatures across America had more women like I see here today, we’d be a much better America. There’s no doubt about it.”
The main event in Las Vegas, titled “Power to the Polls,” kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. local time, and is being streamed live on the event website. Other large marches are being held today in cities including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Oakland and Denver.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.