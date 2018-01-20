Women's March Draws Massive Crowds In Cities Across The Nation

In New York City, an electrified crowd stretched for some 20 blocks. Among those carrying signs was 30-year-old Nikki Vargas, an immigrant from Colombia. She told HuffPost she is “horrified by the blatant xenophobia, the blatant racism, the gender biases of this president.”

Vargas marched at last year’s event in New York, an experience she described as “incredible” and powerful. But she feels even more energy one year into Trump’s term.

“This march is even different from the last one, because of the #MeToo movement and the spotlight on sexual assault victims,” Vargas said. “This march ― there’s a lot more rage and a lot more anger in this march, and I think we’re gonna see a lot of women out there defending those who didn’t have a voice before.”