Women across the United States and around the world are coming out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.

Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few.

As women take to the streets, we’re bound to spot some really clever, poignant and sharp messages in the signs they carry. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with some of the best we’ve seen.

Simon Dawson / Reuters A demonstrator at a women's march in London on Jan. 19, 2019, holding a sign reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you."

ASSOCIATED PRESS A demonstrator holds up a sign at the women's march in Washington, D.C. reading, "It's Mueller time, baby!" including an image of a baby with Trump-like hair.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters A girl at a women's march in New York City holds a sign reading, "Little girls with dreams become women with vision!"

ASSOCIATED PRESS A group of demonstrators hold posters at the women's march in Washington D.C., including a sign featuring a woman wearing a hijab with the caption, "We the future will not be banned."

These women from CA flew to DC for this year’s #WomensMarch.



“We’ve marched in San Jose for the past two years, but things have gotten a bit worse since then.” pic.twitter.com/1epoJikFRj — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 19, 2019

It's a freezing day, but all these people braved the cold in Ottawa for gender equality! #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/sB3FAZ7xXD — JCnockaert (@cnockaert_j) January 19, 2019