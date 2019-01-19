WOMEN
Powerful, Funny And Feminist Signs And Posters From The 2019 Women's March

Women are coming out in force in New York, Washington D.C. and around the globe.
By Hilary Hanson

Women across the United States and around the world are coming out in force on Saturday to take part in Women’s March demonstrations for the third year in a row.

Originally spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, the Women’s March has become an annual event involving tens of thousands of women showing up to demonstrate over a range of issues, including calling for racial equality, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, health care access and protections for the environment, to name a few. 

As women take to the streets, we’re bound to spot some really clever, poignant and sharp messages in the signs they carry. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with some of the best we’ve seen.

Simon Dawson / Reuters
A demonstrator at a women's march in London on Jan. 19, 2019, holding a sign reading, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I love smashing the patriarchy with you."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator holds up a sign at the women's march in Washington, D.C. reading, "It's Mueller time, baby!" including an image of a baby with Trump-like hair.
Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
A girl at a women's march in New York City holds a sign reading, "Little girls with dreams become women with vision!"
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A group of demonstrators hold posters at the women's march in Washington D.C., including a sign featuring a woman wearing a hijab with the caption, "We the future will not be banned."
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Demonstrators at a women's march in London, holding a sign reading, "Austerity is misogyny."
